Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience within the Medical Device or Pharmaceutical Industry supporting Regulated Products. Certified Lean Professional or Six Sigma.
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Thu, 10 Feb 2022 20:22:47 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Training Lead Specialist – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Carlsbad, CA
Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience within the Medical Device or Pharmaceutical Industry supporting Regulated Products. Certified Lean Professional or Six Sigma.