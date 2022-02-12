This key role will work with the PI to design and synthesize nucleic acid aptamers that bind protein or cellular targets via selective evolution (SELEX).
Molecular Biologist or Biochemist (Aptamer Development) – Altos Labs – San Diego, CA
