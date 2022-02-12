Principal Scientist/Associate Director-Oncology Translational Research-Solid Tumor Targeted Therapy – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

February 12, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist/Associate Director-Oncology Translational Research-Solid Tumor Targeted Therapy – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

This person will have a strong background in tumor biology, project management, laboratory management, and five or more years of pharmaceutical or biotechnology…
From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Sat, 12 Feb 2022 14:07:24 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Principal Scientist, Cellular & Molecular Biology, Lead Discovery & Optimization – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

January 12, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist, Cellular & Molecular Biology, Lead Discovery & Optimization – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

The Lead Discovery and Optimization Group within Small Molecule Drug Discovery in San Diego focuses on delivering novel therapeutics for disease intervention by…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Wed, 12 Jan 2022 21:12:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Director, Early Clinical Development – Hematology, Oncology and Cell Therapy – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

January 25, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director, Early Clinical Development – Hematology, Oncology and Cell Therapy – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

At Bristol Myers Squibb, we are inspired by a single vision – transforming patients’ lives through science. We bring a human touch to every treatment we pioneer…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Wed, 26 Jan 2022 00:12:45 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]