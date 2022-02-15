Minimum BA/BS Degree and 7-10+ years Pharmaceutical industry experience – prefer knowledge of biotechnology / cell therapy products, including multi-disciplined…
From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Tue, 15 Feb 2022 22:41:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Associate Director, Global Regulatory CMC Cell Therapy – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA
Minimum BA/BS Degree and 7-10+ years Pharmaceutical industry experience – prefer knowledge of biotechnology / cell therapy products, including multi-disciplined…