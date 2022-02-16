Biotech Manufacturing Associate I – Scripps Laboratories – San Diego, CA

February 16, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Biotech Manufacturing Associate I – Scripps Laboratories – San Diego, CA

The Manufacturing Associate I is responsible for preparing equipment and materials for production, as well as maintaining material inventory, operating general… $40,000 – $50,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 16 Feb 2022 23:20:59 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

San Diego Biotech Jobs

Temporary Research Assistant/ Research Associate, Frontier Scien – Arcturus Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

January 19, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Temporary Research Assistant/ Research Associate, Frontier Scien – Arcturus Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

The Research Assistant/Associate will conduct hands-on experiments in the Frontier Science department with a wide variety of cellular biology, molecular biology…From Indeed – Wed, 19 Jan 2022 21:15:45 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Scientist, Purification Sciences Discovery Chemistry – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – La Jolla, CA

December 29, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist, Purification Sciences Discovery Chemistry – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – La Jolla, CA

Janssen Discovery Chemistry group is committed to the delivery of high-quality drug candidates working with all six Janssen Therapeutic Areas (TAs).From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Wed, 29 Dec 2021 08:07:20 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]