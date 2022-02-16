Senior Scientist, RNA Specialist, Computer-Aided Drug Design (CADD) – Spring House, PA or La Jolla, CA – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

February 16, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, RNA Specialist, Computer-Aided Drug Design (CADD) – Spring House, PA or La Jolla, CA – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

We are seeking excellent drug discovery scientists with interest in RNA modeling to join the team to bring their expertise to exciting efforts in novel areas of…
From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Wed, 16 Feb 2022 14:07:27 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sr. Manager, Commercial Analytics – Competitive Intelligence – Neurocrine Bioscience – San Diego, CA

January 4, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr. Manager, Commercial Analytics – Competitive Intelligence – Neurocrine Bioscience – San Diego, CA

BS/BA degree and 12+ years of a combination of secondary analytics, primary market research, and/or competitive intelligence experience within the biotechnology…From Neurocrine Bioscience – Wed, 05 Jan 2022 00:10:18 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]