Director, IT | BlueNalu | San Diego, CA

REPORTS TO: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER LOCATION: San Diego, CA

BlueNalu, Inc. is a fast-growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for animals, and sustainable for the planet. Our products will contain no mercury, microplastics or other contaminants.

Job Summary:

The core responsibility of the Director of IT is to support and oversee the technology environment for BlueNalu. Utilizing key technology insights and a keen understanding of our current business infrastructure, the Director of IT will develop, recommend, implement, and manage IT solutions and cyber security protocols that support BlueNalu’s objectives and protect the business. This role will be a vital member of the organization and is expected to partner and develop collaborative relationships at all levels to support our ongoing commitment to build scalable processes and support our corporate values. This position reports directly to the CFO.

Essential Responsibilities:

Oversee IT operations, systems and maintenance of IT infrastructure

Hiring, management and development of the IT support team

Develop organizational IT strategy (cloud, information systems, security, communication systems) and roadmap

Act as the primary point of contact with IT related Third-Party Providers

Develop, manage, and track the IT department’s annual budget

Track and maintain inventory and service agreements of hardware and software

Analyze the business requirements of all departments to determine their technology needs and appropriate response

Ensure quality of delivery and implementation of IT infrastructure and operations

Identify opportunities to leverage technology to improve corporate efficiency

Review technology requirements for potential M&A activity, joint ventures, partnerships, and client facing systems

Provide direction, guidance, and training to office staff on various IT systems

Responsible for end-to-end project management for IT activities

Communicate effectively with team members and provide updates to management on IT related items and progress

Maintain a regular cadence of interaction, service, and support with newly integrated and current practices in assigned locations

Fully understand, provide guidance, and administer Company policies and procedures accurately and consistently

Jobs Supervised (by title):

CFO

Travel:

As required from time to time



Minimum Qualifications:

BS in programming, computer science, computer engineering, or another related field with advanced course experience in mathematics, computer programming, and software development

Minimum of 10 years of experience in the technology field, preferably in an FDA inspected operation

Minimum of 5 years of experience in a leadership or management role in an IT setting

Solid working knowledge of current cyber security protocols and threats

Hands-on experience in all relevant coding languages and Windows operating systems and MS365 technologies

Experience with database structures and connectivity of multi-site systems including but not limited to data historian, ELN, QMS, BMS, ERP

Preference for individuals with a history of IT strategy and implementation for GMP manufacturing in food

Excellent project management, communication, and interpersonal skills

Demonstrated strong background to lead technically driven projects, and ability to effectively work in cross functional teams, meet deadlines, and prioritize multiple projects

Exceptional interpersonal skills and organizational skills, with impeccable attention to detail

Legally authorized to work in the United States.

Additional Information

BlueNalu, Inc. provides an attractive compensation and benefits package. All applicants must be authorized to work in the US, and willing and able to work a flexible work schedule to meet the needs of the Company. BlueNalu, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. This is an excellent opportunity to join a small but quickly growing company where everybody’s contribution is equally important. BlueNalu is seeking team players that are driven, focused, creative, proactive and productive, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, and excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. We are also seeking team members that enjoy and thrive in the atmosphere of a very fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, have a good sense of humor, and are personally motivated to make a difference to humanity and our planet.

