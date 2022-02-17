This position will report directly to the Senior Scientist of Macrophage Cell Therapy and will play a vital role in the development of next-generation iPSC…
From Shoreline Biosciences – Thu, 17 Feb 2022 10:00:47 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate/Senior Research Associate – Macrophage Biology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA
This position will report directly to the Senior Scientist of Macrophage Cell Therapy and will play a vital role in the development of next-generation iPSC…