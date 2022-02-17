Research Associate/Senior Research Associate – Synthetic Biology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

February 17, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate/Senior Research Associate – Synthetic Biology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

This position will report directly to the Senior Scientist of Macrophage Cell Therapy and will play a vital role in the development of next-generation iPSC…
From Shoreline Biosciences – Thu, 17 Feb 2022 10:00:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Investigative Pathology Scientist, Digital Image Analysis – Pfizer – La Jolla, CA

December 18, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Investigative Pathology Scientist, Digital Image Analysis – Pfizer – La Jolla, CA

This position will reside within the Global Pathology (GP) group in Drug Safety R&D (DSRD). We are seeking a motivated Scientist to perform whole-slide, digital…From Pfizer – Sun, 19 Dec 2021 07:50:13 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Commercial Analytics (Contract) – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

December 21, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Commercial Analytics (Contract) – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

2+ years of experience with pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry commercial analytics. In this role you will be responsible for supporting Mirati’s complex…
From Mirati Therapeutics Inc – Tue, 21 Dec 2021 21:06:37 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Scientist, Computational Systems Biology, Predictive Sciences – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

December 16, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, Computational Systems Biology, Predictive Sciences – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will contribute to design and lead analysis of molecular profiling experiments for target validation, mechanism of action and biomarker…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Fri, 17 Dec 2021 03:22:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]