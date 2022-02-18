Biotech or Pharma Outsourcing Manager – SK45396-1 – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

February 18, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Biotech or Pharma Outsourcing Manager – SK45396-1 – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

The Clinical Trial Business Partnering (CTBP) department is focused on executing the business’ sourcing strategy across all phases of R&D development operations… $53 – $63 an hour
From Indeed – Sat, 19 Feb 2022 01:33:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Director, Clinical Project Scientist, Oncology – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

January 31, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director, Clinical Project Scientist, Oncology – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

Remote work options may be considered on a case-by-case basis and if approved by the company. The Director, Clinical Project Scientist develops and drives the…From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Wed, 02 Feb 2022 02:07:18 GMT – View all San Die… […]