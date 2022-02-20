Proteomics Associate Director – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA

February 20, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Proteomics Associate Director – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA

The Core’s Associate Director will work closely with faculty and scientists at SBP and with our external partners to provide support on all aspects of their…
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Mon, 21 Feb 2022 05:45:38 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist – Research & Development Biomarker Discovery – DermTech – San Diego, CA

January 10, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist – Research & Development Biomarker Discovery – DermTech – San Diego, CA

Our tests are based on our patented methods, using non-invasive skin sample collection that begins with using our Smart StickerTM to collect a sample from the…From DermTech – Tue, 11 Jan 2022 02:28:02 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Technical Application Scientist – BioLegend (Bay Area) – PerkinElmer – San Diego, CA

January 1, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Technical Application Scientist – BioLegend (Bay Area) – PerkinElmer – San Diego, CA

PhD in Life Sciences or related specialty such as biotechnology. Our product expertise covers a diverse set of research areas including Immunology, Neuroscience…From PerkinElmer – Sat, 01 Jan 2022 09:11:44 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]