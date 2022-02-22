Designing experiments, analysis of the data, and presenting the data to internal and external collaborators. Knowledge of JMP software and design of experiments…
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Tue, 22 Feb 2022 08:15:29 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Scientist III, In Vivo Delivery, Cell Biology R&D – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Carlsbad, CA
Designing experiments, analysis of the data, and presenting the data to internal and external collaborators. Knowledge of JMP software and design of experiments…