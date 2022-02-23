Associate Scientist/Scientist, Bioanalytical & DMPK – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA

DTx Pharma is seeking an enthusiastic and highly motivated individuals to support research and preclinical activities. Proficient in Microsoft office software. $83,934 – $120,000 a year
