BS/MS/PhD in Chemical Engineering, Biochemical Engineering or related field with 10/8/5 years of experience in industrial biotechnology process development is… $80,000 – $100,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 23 Feb 2022 22:46:42 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Fermentation Manager – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA
BS/MS/PhD in Chemical Engineering, Biochemical Engineering or related field with 10/8/5 years of experience in industrial biotechnology process development is… $80,000 – $100,000 a year