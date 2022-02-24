Perform Aseptic operations in an ISO Class 5 cGMP environment. S with 5-year experience. Records production data and information in a clear, concise, format…
From Sorrento Therapeutics – Thu, 24 Feb 2022 09:30:21 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Scientist-Process Development & Manufacturing – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
Perform Aseptic operations in an ISO Class 5 cGMP environment. S with 5-year experience. Records production data and information in a clear, concise, format…