Debut Biotechnology is seeking a senior research associate to aid in downstream processing to support the purification and isolation of small molecules produced… $60,000 – $80,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 28 Feb 2022 23:41:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate: Organic Chemistry and Purification – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA
Debut Biotechnology is seeking a senior research associate to aid in downstream processing to support the purification and isolation of small molecules produced… $60,000 – $80,000 a year