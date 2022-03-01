Manager, Neuroscience (NA RA Scientist) – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

March 1, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Manager, Neuroscience (NA RA Scientist) – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

At least 5 years of relevant regulatory affairs experience in pharmaceutical/biotechnology industry. Preparing IND, CTA, NDA and eCTD dossier filings and…
From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Wed, 02 Mar 2022 02:07:27 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate II / Senior Research Associate, Proteomics – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

January 5, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate II / Senior Research Associate, Proteomics – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will have extensive hands-on experience with mass spectrometry and HPLC instrumentation and, will be responsible for operation and…From Vividion Therapeutics – Wed, 05 Jan 2022 23:43:55 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]