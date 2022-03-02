Principal Scientist, Cell Culture Media Development | BlueNalu | San Diego, CA

BlueNalu, Inc. is a fast-growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for animals, and sustainable for the planet. Our products will contain no mercury, microplastics or other contaminants.

Job Summary:

The core responsibility of the Principal Scientist, Cell Culture Media Development is to develop and optimize media formulations to support seafood cell culture. This role will focus on understanding the key technologies, raw materials, and process needs to effectively scale new media formulations. Candidates should have expertise in cell culture and media formulations including project planning and execution, experimental design, problem solving, statistical analysis, and communication of results. This position will require significant subject matter expertise and hands- on laboratory work and the ability to lead team members as well as coordinate with external suppliers. This position reports directly to the Director, Bioprocess Development.

Essential Responsibilities:

Lead discovery and optimization of cell culture media formulations for seafood cell culture to meet cost and performance criteria for manufacturing

Develop specifications, procedures, and testing protocols as required for new media formulation development and validation

Work cross-functionally with R&D, Engineering, Quality, Regulatory, and Manufacturing to successfully transfer SOPs and formulations that meet target specifications

Collaborate with suppliers and vendors to effectively source materials and services

Lead a small team to achieve project goals and direct activities to meet project milestones

Evaluation and implementation of novel processes and analytical tools to accelerate discovery

Train and supervise team members to perform project activities

Draft documentation and manage technology transfer of new formulations

Provide regular updates to the project team and management on project timelines and deliverables

Preparation of invention disclosures and other IP documentation as required

Some weekend work may be required

Jobs Supervised (by title):

Director, Bioprocess Development

Travel:

As required from time to time

Minimum Qualifications:

MS or PhD in Biochemistry, Bioengineering, Chemical Engineering, Cell Biology, or equivalent with demonstrated application of mass & heat transfer, biochemical principles, and solution physical chemistry concepts in food and/or bioprocess technologies.

Applicants with a PhD and 8+ years of industry experience are preferred, MS with 10+ years of industry experience, in the technology field

Hands on experience in development and optimization of novel cell culture medias and high-throughput screening systems with a basic understanding of bioreactor operations and scale-up

Proficiency in cell-based assays such as metabolic flux analysis, and metabolite quantitation as well as spent media analysis

Experience working in a GMP environment preferred

Excellent project management, communication, and interpersonal skills

Demonstrated strong background to lead technically driven projects, and ability to effectively work in cross functional teams, meet deadlines, and prioritize multiple projects

Track record of successfully leading small teams to achieve project goals

Accurately summarize, interpret, and review experimental data with adequate computer skills for data acquisition, data management and visualization of experimental results

Use of DOE and related software to design and analyze experiments

High level of initiative to solve problems and ability to multitask

Exceptional interpersonal skills and organizational skills, with impeccable attention to detail

Legally authorized to work in the United States.

Additional Information

BlueNalu, Inc. provides an attractive compensation and benefits package. All applicants must be authorized to work in the US, and willing and able to work a flexible work schedule to meet the needs of the Company. BlueNalu, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. This is an excellent opportunity to join a small but quickly growing company where everybody’s contribution is equally important. BlueNalu is seeking team players that are driven, focused, creative, proactive and productive, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, and excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. We are also seeking team members that enjoy and thrive in the atmosphere of a very fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, have a good sense of humor, and are personally motivated to make a difference to humanity and our planet.

To learn more, visit: www.bluenalu.com

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Parental leave

Vision insurance

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

COVID-19 considerations:

All staff and visitors are required to wear masks, and are not permitted to enter our offices if feeling sick with cold or flu-like symptoms. We take safety and the health of our staff very seriously at BlueNalu.

Education:

Master’s (Required)

Experience:

physical chemistry concepts in food or bioprocess technology: 1 year (Required)

cell-based assays: 1 year (Preferred)

management/team leadership: 1 year (Preferred)

GMP: 1 year (Preferred)

development and optimization of novel cell culture medias: 1 year (Required)

Language:

English (Required)

Work Location: One location