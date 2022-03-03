Proteomics Specialist – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

March 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Proteomics Specialist – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

In this role, you will engage in implementation of proteomic projects in close collaboration with several research groups in the academia and industry.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Fri, 04 Mar 2022 07:02:05 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist, Cell Therapy Process Development – R-100736 – San Diego, CA – National Resilience – San Diego, CA

January 6, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist, Cell Therapy Process Development – R-100736 – San Diego, CA – National Resilience – San Diego, CA

This role will be responsible advancing Resilience R&D’s knowledge of cell processing methods through innovative experimental design and efficient execution.From MPGS – National Resilience – Fri, 07 Jan 2022 00:30:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jo… […]