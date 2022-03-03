Technical Operations Manager | Palisade Bio | Carlsbad, CA

Palisade Bio is a clinical stage biopharma company advancing therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio’s innovative lead asset, LB1148, is a clinical stage protease inhibitor with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery. Positive data from Phase 2 trials of LB1148 demonstrated safety and tolerability as well as a statistically significant improvement in return to bowel function and decrease in length of stay in ICU and hospital compared to placebo. At Palisade Bio, we believe protecting intestinal integrity is a cornerstone of preserving human health and our focus is on helping the millions of patients undergoing surgery every year overcome the myriad health conditions and complications associated with acute and chronic disruption of the gastrointestinal tract.

Position Summary:

The technical operations manager will be responsible for contributing to the oversight of all aspects of technical operations including drug product development/manufacturing, supply chain functions, clinical drug supply, and CMC project management. A critical component of the technical operations manager will be the oversight of vendors responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of our lead asset, LB1148.

Primary responsibilities of this position include:

• Assist in developing and maintaining cross-functional timelines and budgets specific to the technical operations activities of the organization

• Track activities and contribute to the oversight of all manufacturing related activities and clinical trial drug supply

• Working cross-functionally with internal and partner stakeholders in clinical operations, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, manage supply of Investigational Product (IP) including packaging, labeling and distribution through all stages of clinical development to ensure timely and uninterrupted supply of IP for assigned clinical studies

• Work closely with regulatory affairs on the development of related sections of regulatory submissions

• Provide key contributions to facilitate process improvement, harmonization, and efficiency regarding vendor management

• Work with cross-functional internal and external team members to contribute to overall program goals and deliverables

Qualification & Education

• B.A./B.S., advanced scientific degree preferred

• 4+ years of relevant technical operations experience, such as working at a pharmaceutical/biotechnology company or CMO

• Strong understanding of the regulatory components of CMC

• Understanding of GCP, GLP, GMP compliance and ICH guidelines

• PMP certification desirable, but not required

• Strong capabilities in Microsoft Office and Project Management software, such as Smartsheet

• Ability to coordinate large and multiple projects and prioritize them

• Minimal travel may be required

• Ability to work in-office strongly preferred. Palisade Bio is currently working remote due to COVID and return to in-office work in the future.

PERSONAL CHARACTERISTICS & CULTURAL FIT:

• Ability to thrive and flourish in a fast paced entrepreneurial early-stage company environment that requires “hands-on” implementation, optimal use of limited resources and an ability to work closely with others in a small team setting.

• Must be a highly-motivated self-starter, show initiative/ independence, and be driven to make an important business contribution.

• Strong collaboration and evidence of solution-oriented thinking skills

• Creative, strategic, flexible and able to think “out of the box.”

• Ability to work under pressure and time constraints and easily adapt to ever-changing conditions

• Open minded and place high value on other’s experience and perspectives in the field of drug development and specifically clinical operations

• Demonstrated ability to participate in and lead cross-functional teams and to achieve results through cooperation with other departments.

• Excellent interpersonal, presentation, written and verbal communication skills.

• Strong time management and organizational skills coupled with a sense of urgency and strong work ethic.

