Associate Scientist/ Scientist I – Ansun Biopharma, Inc. – San Diego, CA

March 4, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist/ Scientist I – Ansun Biopharma, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Ansun Biopharma is a clinical stage biotechnology company with several programs in the pipeline including oncolytic virus, CAR NK cell therapy and Phase 3… $75,112 – $92,560 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 04 Mar 2022 19:12:25 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Postdoctoral Fellow – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

January 14, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Postdoctoral Fellow – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

Schedule: Days, 8-hour shifts. Contributes quality research outputs and conceptual support to projects. Works on problems of complex and diverse scope where…From Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego – Fri, 14 Jan 2022 17:52:31 GMT – View all San Diego, C… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Assistant II – Computational Neurobiology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

February 2, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant II – Computational Neurobiology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The Research Assistant II position will focus on brain slicing and dissection, nuclei production and sorting for multiomics analysis, protein biochemistry and…From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Thu, 03 Feb 2022 06:06:44 GMT – View all La Joll… […]