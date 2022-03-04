Research Associate (Mammalian Cell Culture/DNA//RNA/protein extraction) – Rangam Consultants Inc. – San Diego, CA

March 4, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate (Mammalian Cell Culture/DNA//RNA/protein extraction) – Rangam Consultants Inc. – San Diego, CA

Establish stable cell lines via lentiviral transduction and maintain mammalian cell lines. Conduct routine molecular and cellular experiments including DNA/RNA… $18 – $35 an hour
From Indeed – Fri, 04 Mar 2022 19:58:26 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Assistant I – Laboratory of Dr. Uri Manor – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

January 7, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I – Laboratory of Dr. Uri Manor – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The Research Assistant I is responsible for performing various molecular biology, cell and biochemistry, microscopy, and imaging techniques in support of the…From Indeed – Fri, 07 Jan 2022 22:48:54 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Biotech or Pharma Outsourcing Manager – SK45396-1 – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

February 18, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Biotech or Pharma Outsourcing Manager – SK45396-1 – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

The Clinical Trial Business Partnering (CTBP) department is focused on executing the business’ sourcing strategy across all phases of R&D development operations… $53 – $63 an hourFrom Indeed – Sat, 19 Feb 2022 01:33:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA … […]