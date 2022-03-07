Associate Director, Antibody Discovery | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) is seeking a passionate, science-driven individual to join our leadership team and make impactful contributions toward discovering the next generation of antibody-based therapeutics. This position entails extensive external- and internal-facing responsibilities. The Associate Director, Antibody Discovery will present to and interact directly and collaboratively with current and prospective partners of ADS, ranging from top pharmaceutical companies to public and private biotechnology companies. Job functions include creating workplans for therapeutic antibody discovery projects, reporting on progress and problem-solving. The successful candidate will oversee execution of our partners’ therapeutic discovery projects by managing immunizations, functional assay development and high-throughput antibody screening to rapidly identify lead candidates. The Associate Director, Antibody Discovery, will collaborate with other functions including project management and operational groups to capture key performance indicators and improve operational efficiencies. The ideal candidate will be a motivated team player who can handle multiple projects while working in an exciting, fast-paced environment, to discover the next generation of breakthrough antibody drugs

AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.