Associate Director, Antibody Discovery | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) is seeking a passionate, science-driven individual to join our leadership team and make impactful contributions toward discovering the next generation of antibody-based therapeutics. This position entails extensive external- and internal-facing responsibilities. The Associate Director, Antibody Discovery will present to and interact directly and collaboratively with current and prospective partners of ADS, ranging from top pharmaceutical companies to public and private biotechnology companies. Job functions include creating workplans for therapeutic antibody discovery projects, reporting on progress and problem-solving. The successful candidate will oversee execution of our partners’ therapeutic discovery projects by managing immunizations, functional assay development and high-throughput antibody screening to rapidly identify lead candidates. The Associate Director, Antibody Discovery, will collaborate with other functions including project management and operational groups to capture key performance indicators and improve operational efficiencies. The ideal candidate will be a motivated team player who can handle multiple projects while working in an exciting, fast-paced environment, to discover the next generation of breakthrough antibody drugs
AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.
- Design, lead and execute therapeutic antibody discovery projects.
- Functional responsibilities include leading an antibody drug discovery team using Ablexis’ AlivaMab Mouse suite of transgenic mice, our suite of immunization-based technologies, high-throughput function-first screens and rapid subsequent screens to identify the best lead candidates.
- Apply creative concepts as appropriate to continuously improve and expand functional area capabilities and efficiencies.
- Keep current with industry trends and innovations, applying critical thinking in the science and business of therapeutic antibody discovery and development.
- Experienced and creative scientific leadership in therapeutic antibody discovery and highly skilled in the creation and execution of therapeutic discovery workflows, preferably using transgenic mice, including immunization strategies, state-of-the-art hybridoma generation and high-throughput function-first screens.
- Provision of scientific leadership, technical guidance and career development, to direct reports and discovery teams executing disparate projects running at different phases, to achieve project deliverables on time and within budget.
- Track record of innovation in antibody drug discovery processes and workflows, including familiarity with strengths and weaknesses of various antibody drug discovery platforms and processes.
- Experience with assay development, stable cell line generation, cell sorting and general cell biology.
- Outstanding oral and written communication skills.
- Ability to prepare, present and discuss project reports in internal and partner-facing meetings with clarity, accuracy and precision.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) and GraphPad Prism.
- PhD with at least 6 years of relevant industry experience.
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) sets its partners’ antibody discovery programs on the fastest and most de-risked path through discovery and development. Trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, ADS delivers drug-quality, fully human antibodies on exceptional timelines. ADS achieves its partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through the generation and function-first screening of large, molecularly diverse panels of antibodies. ADS focuses on rapid and efficient delivery of antibodies, characterized for function, kinetics and developability, and engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs. The ADS team’s experience and passion for antibody drug discovery and development combined with the use of trusted, proven technologies, including Ablexis’ AlivaMab® Mouse platforms, ensure the highest probability of success.
AlivaMab Discovery Services provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to religion, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification, alienage or citizenship status, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, disability, veteran or military status, predisposing genetic characteristics or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local law.
