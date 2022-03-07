Associate Director/Director of Antibody Engineering | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

AlivaMab Discovery Services is seeking an outstanding Associate Director / Director of Antibody Engineering to lead our antibody engineering and molecular biology strategies. This position will lead a team of molecular biologists responsible for designing, generating and characterizing antibody-based therapeutics, including advanced modalities such as multi-specifics and CARs. The Associate Director / Director will report to the VP of Antibody Engineering and Protein Science and also work closely with scientists and leaders in the Antibody Discovery Group.

AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for advanced modalities, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.