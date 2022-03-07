Associate Director/Director of Antibody Engineering | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

Overview
AlivaMab Discovery Services is seeking an outstanding Associate Director / Director of Antibody Engineering to lead our antibody engineering and molecular biology strategies. This position will lead a team of molecular biologists responsible for designing, generating and characterizing antibody-based therapeutics, including advanced modalities such as multi-specifics and CARs. The Associate Director / Director will report to the VP of Antibody Engineering and Protein Science and also work closely with scientists and leaders in the Antibody Discovery Group.
AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for advanced modalities, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.
Responsibilities
- Lead an antibody engineering and molecular biology team of molecular biologists responsible for designing, generating and characterizing antibody-based therapeutics, including advanced modalities such as multispecifics and CARs
- Design and execute engineering campaigns, including complex multi-specific antibody campaigns
- Lead technology development in antibody engineering and molecular biology
- Develop and employ complex molecular biology workflows to rapidly generate constructs from a variety of in silico and biological sources
- Interact and collaborate with leaders and teams across antibody discovery and protein sciences on project delivery and new technology development
- Partner with Business Development to pursue new partnerships
- Represent the scientific goals and interests of ADS at scientific conferences, partner meetings and other events
- Establish a network of external partners from academia and industry to strengthen capabilities and capacity
- Develop and manage operating budget
- Provide growth opportunities and career development support for staff. Carry out performance management/reviews for staff
Qualifications
Key Skills and Requirements:
- PhD in a relevant scientific area, such as antibody or protein engineering, protein biochemistry or biotechnology, plus a minimum of 5 years of professional experience in biologics research
- Recognized leader in antibody engineering and molecular biology as evidenced by publications, participation in international conference, membership on journal editorial boards, etc.
- Excellent communicator and highly effective in interacting with key internal and external stakeholders
- Ability to establish high-level strategies for new drug technologies and apply new technologies to drug discovery
- Team player and builder, possess great coaching skills and has great organizational skills
- High degree of integrity and professionalism
- High functioning in an environment dedicated to exceptional quality and integrity
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, Snap Gene and other programs necessary for the position
- Experience with NGS and/or antibody display platforms preferred
About AlivaMab Discovery Services
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) sets its partners’ antibody discovery programs on the fastest and most de-risked path through discovery and development. Trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, ADS delivers drug-quality, fully human antibodies on exceptional timelines. ADS achieves its partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through the generation and function-first screening of large, molecularly diverse panels of antibodies. ADS focuses on rapid and efficient delivery of antibodies, characterized for function, kinetics and developability, and engineering for advanced modalities, including multispecifics and CARs. The ADS team’s experience in antibody drug discovery and development comes from many of the world’s top 15 pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Pfizer and Roche/Genentech, and translates across more than 500 discovery programs and 35 clinical candidates. This experience, combined with the use of trusted, proven technologies, including Ablexis’ AlivaMab® Mouse platforms, ensures the highest probability of success.
AlivaMab Discovery Services provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to religion, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification, alienage or citizenship status, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, disability, veteran or military status, predisposing genetic characteristics or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local law.
