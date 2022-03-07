Controller | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

Overview
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) is seeking an outstanding individual with a broad range of skills in financial systems management to join our team as the Controller and make impactful contributions toward discovering the next generation of antibody-based therapeutics. The Controller will report to the Senior Director, Operations. Title will be commensurate with experience.
AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.
Responsibilities
Responsibilities of the position include but are not limited to
- Lead the financial and accounting close process on a monthly, quarterly and annual cadence.
- Lead all aspects of accounting including accounts receivable, accounts payable, general ledger, tax, and payroll as well as overall cash forecasting and management.
- Work closely with research, project management and senior management to keep accounts receivable current within the established framework of revenue recognition guidance
- Ensure that the company’s accounting procedures and reported results conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
- Assist with maintenance of the Company’s capitalization table.
- Oversee and manage the annual budget and implement appropriate management reporting of financial updates, analysis, and board content for leadership team, Board of Directors, and investors.
- Manage the financial audit activities in partnership with external auditors.
- Oversee the preparation of all federal and state tax reporting obligations including the calculation and filing of R&D tax credits.
- Oversee the management of leases, subleases, contracts, consulting agreements, as needed.
- Contribute as a key stakeholder in the selection and implementation of an enterprise resource management system to expand and integrate the capabilities of the financial data systems with the other key administrative management functions
- Maintain and manage accounting systems to support the fast-pace and high-volume of client and internal research, allowing the scientists and researchers to focus on their experimental efforts.
- Responsible for maintaining the Company’s procurement, T&E and equity management software.
- Oversee the bi-monthly payroll process with the Company’s PEO and processes related to onboarding all new hires and offboarding separate employees.
- Build, implement and manage processes and controls for corporate finance.
- Support financing and partnering transactions, including preparation of disclosure schedules, document review, data room development and management, and financial support of due diligence processes, as needed.
- Support general administrative projects in Facilities, IT and HR as needed.
Qualifications
Key Skills and Requirements:
- BA in accounting or finance and a minimum of 10 years of experience as an accountant.
- CPA license preferred but not required.
- Experience with technical accounting topics ASC 606, 718 and 842.
- Experience establishing scalable financial processes and controls.
- Diverse experience and skills with financial management software systems.
- Understanding of how to best integrate accounting activities with enterprise resource management systems.
- Demonstrate exceptional communication skills to effectively inform and advise the CEO and senior management in matters of company financial performance.
- Understanding of day-to-day management of AP and AR activities in coordination with finance, project management and research departments.
- Experience developing detailed corporate and project budgets in coordination with senior management and project teams.
- Ability to analyze financial data and forecasts and prepare informative reports.
- Experience overseeing the payroll process and systems.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to exercise discretion and maintain confidentiality with sensitive information
About AlivaMab Discovery Services
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) sets its partners’ antibody discovery programs on the fastest and most de-risked path through discovery and development. Trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, ADS delivers drug-quality, fully human antibodies on exceptional timelines. ADS achieves its partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through the generation and function-first screening of large, molecularly diverse panels of antibodies. ADS focuses on rapid and efficient delivery of antibodies, characterized for function, kinetics and developability, and engineering for alternative formats, including multi-specifics and CARs. The ADS team’s experience and passion for antibody drug discovery and development combined with the use of trusted, proven technologies, including Ablexis’ AlivaMab® Mouse platforms, ensure the highest probability of success.
AlivaMab Discovery Services provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to religion, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification, alienage or citizenship status, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, disability, veteran or military status, predisposing genetic characteristics or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local law.
