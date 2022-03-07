Director, Human Resources | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

Overview
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) is seeking a passionate human resources professional with a wide range of skills to be a key contributor to the ADS business and support the successful discovery of next generation of antibody-based therapeutics. The ideal candidate is a highly motivated team player and able to multitask in an exciting, fast-paced environment.
AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.
Responsibilities
- Develop, implement and administer all HR programs, including recruiting, on-boarding/off-boarding, compensation and payroll, benefits, performance management, total rewards and recognition, learning and development, compliance and organizational development.
- Identify, prioritize, develop and drive company-wide HR programs and policies, ensuring alignment with corporate objectives and compliance with federal and state laws.
- Manage and administer compensation and total rewards programs, including all benefits such as medical, dental, vision and life insurance.
- Assess ongoing competitiveness of current programs and develop compensation and total rewards program to attract top talent and motivate, reward and retain existing employees.
- Manage benefits renewal process, including evaluation of alternatives, management of vendors and presentations to management and employees.
- Assist in the administration of the 401k plan.
- Stay up to date with trends in people analytics, HR best practices and HR systems.
- Provide information to employees on all benefit-related questions and resolve employee benefits issues.
- Collaborate with and be a trusted advisor to senior leaders and managers to address organizational challenges and ensure high-level of engagement and performance.
- Drive strong company culture as we grow and evolve ensuring an excellent employee experience.
Qualifications
Key Skills and Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree and 10+ years of progressive HR experience in fast-paced, high-growth organizations in the biotech/pharma sector, including 3+ years of relevant experience managing benefits and HR systems.
- Excellent verbal and written communication, interpersonal, organizational, problem solving and multitasking skills.
- Strong knowledge of HR policies, practices and current employment laws.
- Expertise in organization development and design, engagement and employee experience.
- Deep understanding of employment practices and employee relations in high-growth life science companies with a proven track record for creating and implementing HR initiatives.
- Ability to form strong partnerships and trust with employees regardless of level.
- Ability to manage multiple projects and collaborate effectively in a dynamic, cross-functional matrix environment.
- High-energy professional with demonstrated self-confidence, high integrity and sensitivity to others.
- Desire to be a key part of a high-growth, early-stage biotech company
About AlivaMab Discovery Services
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) sets its partners' antibody discovery programs on the fastest and most de-risked path through discovery and development. Trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, ADS delivers drug-quality, fully human antibodies on exceptional timelines. ADS achieves its partners' design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through the generation and function-first screening of large, molecularly diverse panels of antibodies. ADS focuses on rapid and efficient delivery of antibodies, characterized for function, kinetics and developability, and engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs.
AlivaMab Discovery Services provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to religion, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification, alienage or citizenship status, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, disability, veteran or military status, predisposing genetic characteristics or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local law.
