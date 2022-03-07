Lab Manager | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

Overview
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) is seeking an outstanding individual with a wide range of skills in lab management and operations to join our team and make impactful contributions toward discovering the next generation of antibody-based therapeutics. Candidates with proven track record in operational excellence will be prioritized. This role will report to the Senior Manager of Operations. Title will be commensurate with experience.
ADS is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for advanced modalities, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.
Responsibilities
- Manage daily lab and office activities to maintain a smooth operation process
- Develop and maintain facility policies and procedures
- Act as the key point of contact for internal stakeholders and external vendors
- Support growth including facility expansion and operations scale up
- Maximize the lab’s operational capacity by monitoring and balancing lab resources (equipment, systems and personnel)
- Implement meaningful process improvements to a rapidly growing organization
- Improve and maintain the lab supply chain (consumables, reagents, compounds, etc.), storage and dispensing systems to ensure daily activities and business continuity
- Ensure day-to-day, efficient management of lab material inventory
- Maintain the lab in a constant state of readiness to support the high-volume of research
- Ensure lab safety and compliance with all regulatory and accreditation agencies
- Demonstrate exceptional communication skills to effectively coordinate with the research teams, preventing delays
Qualifications
- BS and a minimum of 2 years of experience in facilities and laboratory operations/management roles of increasing responsibility
- Basic understanding of maintenance and repair of laboratory equipment
- Experience managing material inventory, including procurement, on-site staging and off-site storage
- Ability to coordinate with project team leaders and researchers, organizing workflow and minimizing unplanned downtime is paramount
- Familiarity with maintaining lab and office space organization and ensuring they are safe and compliant with federal, state, county and city regulations and laws
- Familiarity with domestic and international shipping and receiving temperature-sensitive materials
- Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving capabilities
- Extraordinary attention to detail, planning skills and organizational skills
- Outstanding interpersonal, oral and written communication skills
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office.
- Experience negotiating favorable terms with preferred material providers is highly desirable
- Prior experience effectively managing facilities operations is desired
About AlivaMab Discovery Services
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) sets its partners’ antibody discovery programs on the fastest and most de-risked path through discovery and development. Trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, ADS delivers drug-quality, fully human antibodies on exceptional timelines. ADS achieves its partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through the generation and function-first screening of large, molecularly diverse panels of antibodies. ADS focuses on rapid and efficient delivery of antibodies, characterized for function, kinetics and developability, and engineering for advanced modalities, including multispecifics and CARs. The ADS team’s experience and passion for antibody drug discovery and development combined with the use of trusted, proven technologies, including Ablexis’ AlivaMab® Mouse platforms, ensure the highest probability of success.
AlivaMab Discovery Services provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to religion, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification, alienage or citizenship status, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, disability, veteran or military status, predisposing genetic characteristics or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local law.
