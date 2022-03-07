Office Manager | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

Overview

AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) is seeking a well-rounded, diligent Office Manager to take on a diverse set of responsibilities, including handling general office management activities, HR, purchasing and some basic bookkeeping. One workday is never the same as the next, so the ideal candidate will be able to adapt quickly. This position requires impeccable communication skills, excellent organizational skills, a strong ability to multitask and a friendly demeanor.

AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for advanced modalities, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.