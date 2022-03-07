Office Manager | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

Overview
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) is seeking a well-rounded, diligent Office Manager to take on a diverse set of responsibilities, including handling general office management activities, HR, purchasing and some basic bookkeeping. One workday is never the same as the next, so the ideal candidate will be able to adapt quickly. This position requires impeccable communication skills, excellent organizational skills, a strong ability to multitask and a friendly demeanor.
AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for advanced modalities, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.
Responsibilities
- Actively support and manage daily office operations, including but not limited to sourcing, purchasing, communication, event management (monthly happy hours and parties), etc.
- Develop, implement and manage operations and security systems (key cards)
- Work with accounting staff to track expenses, make payments to vendors and submit and reconcile expense reports
- Conduct basic HR functions, including on-boarding of new hires, working with benefit plan administrators, etc.
- Administratively support the AlivaMab Discovery Services team, including the CEO
- Order office and lab supplies; coordinate equipment maintenance schedules
- Update and maintain office and select lab policies and procedures
- Work with IT to maintain the phone system, company website and other company systems
- Coordinate interview schedules with job candidates
- Organize and schedule appointments and meetings, including Board of Directors meetings
- Conduct basic office administrative and clerical tasks
Qualifications
Key Skills and Requirements:
- Associate’s degree required. Bachelor’s degree preferred
- 5+ years of experience working in an office setting
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office and other applications
- Experience with QuickBooks Online to process Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable and run financial reports.
- Ability to work independently, multitask and prioritize projects
- Ability to complete complex administrative tasks with minimal supervision
About AlivaMab Discovery Services
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) sets its partners’ antibody discovery programs on the fastest and most de-risked path through discovery and development. Trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, ADS delivers drug-quality, fully human antibodies on exceptional timelines. ADS achieves its partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through the generation and function-first screening of large, molecularly diverse panels of antibodies. ADS focuses on rapid and efficient delivery of antibodies, characterized for function, kinetics and developability, and engineering for advanced modalities, including multispecifics and CARs. The ADS team’s experience and passion for antibody drug discovery and development combined with the use of trusted, proven technologies, including Ablexis’ AlivaMab® Mouse platforms, ensure the highest probability of success.
AlivaMab Discovery Services provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to religion, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification, alienage or citizenship status, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, disability, veteran or military status, predisposing genetic characteristics or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local law.
Be the first to comment