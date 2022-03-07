Project Manager/ Senior Project Manager, Antibody Discovery and Engineering | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) is seeking an outstanding Project Manager / Sr. Project Manager to focus on custom therapeutic antibody projects. This partner-facing position will work closely with project leaders and cross-functional teams to develop integrated project plans and manage changes to project scopes, project schedules and project costs. This role does not include direct supervisory responsibilities, but along with demonstrated ability and motivation, may include them as ADS continues to grow. This position will help drive cross-functional internal/external project team activities and report to the Senior Manager, Discovery Operations and Project Management.

AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.