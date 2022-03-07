Project Manager/ Senior Project Manager, Antibody Discovery and Engineering | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

Overview
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) is seeking an outstanding Project Manager / Sr. Project Manager to focus on custom therapeutic antibody projects. This partner-facing position will work closely with project leaders and cross-functional teams to develop integrated project plans and manage changes to project scopes, project schedules and project costs. This role does not include direct supervisory responsibilities, but along with demonstrated ability and motivation, may include them as ADS continues to grow. This position will help drive cross-functional internal/external project team activities and report to the Senior Manager, Discovery Operations and Project Management.
AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.
Responsibilities
- Prepare and maintain project plans for assigned projects. Maintain project-specific timelines and deliverables, including critical project, financial and communication milestones.
- Identify activities beyond project scope and pursue change orders / amendments. Draft change orders / amendments with project team leaders to accommodate expanded scope of work.
- Facilitate project team meetings and follow up on any issues, risks or action items identified.
- Coordinate and notify project team of project kickoff and track necessary partner documents to close out project initiation paperwork.
- Help drive cross-functional communication and decision-making, ensuring alignment with internal and external stakeholders.
- Partner with team leaders to coordinate and assign project activities required to ensure projects are completed on time.
- Ensure timely communication to both internal and external stakeholders on key project activities. Facilitate or provide answers, when possible, to inquiries about project statuses.
- Communicate project status and issues to the management and other stakeholders through meetings and key documents (program timelines, KPIs, dashboards, etc.).
Qualifications
Key Skills and Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or higher, preferably in life sciences.
- 3+ years of experience in biotech/pharma or at a CRO and 2+ years in project management.
- Proficiency with project management processes, tools and methodologies to manage project timelines and resources.
- Partner-oriented, meticulous and adaptive. Must be able to work with multiple stakeholders on multiple projects with overlapping timelines. Ability to quickly digest and prioritize information without jeopardizing deadlines.
- Ability to summarize complex information into simple concepts for broad communication to project teams and management status reports.
- Attention to detail and proactive with excellent follow through.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office (strong Excel and PowerPoint slide-building skills) and familiarity with project planning tools (SmartSheet preferred but others acceptable).
- Project Management Professional (PMP) Training or Certification is a plus.
- Experience with contract review and management is a plus.
About AlivaMab Discovery Services
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) sets its partners’ antibody discovery programs on the fastest and most de-risked path through discovery and development. Trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, ADS delivers drug-quality, fully human antibodies on exceptional timelines. ADS achieves its partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through the generation and function-first screening of large, molecularly diverse panels of antibodies. ADS focuses on rapid and efficient delivery of antibodies, characterized for function, kinetics and developability, and engineering for alternative formats, including multi-specifics and CARs. The ADS team’s experience and passion for antibody drug discovery and development combined with the use of trusted, proven technologies, including Ablexis’ AlivaMab® Mouse platforms, ensure the highest probability of success.
AlivaMab Discovery Services provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to religion, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification, alienage or citizenship status, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, disability, veteran or military status, predisposing genetic characteristics or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local law.
