Research Associate, Antibody Discovery | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

AlivaMab Discovery Services is seeking an outstanding individual with a broad range of skills to support the successful discovery of fully human antibody drug candidates from the AlivaMab® Mouse platform. The successful candidate will be a highly motivated team player and able to multitask in an exciting, fast-paced environment, working to discover the next generation of breakthrough antibody drugs.

AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.