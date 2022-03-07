Research Associate, Discovery Operations | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

Overview
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) is recruiting for an outstanding individual with experience and a broad range of skills in mammalian cell culture to join our collaborative and innovative therapeutic antibody discovery team. The ideal candidate will have strong attention to detail and a track record of being able to multitask in a dynamic and highly productive environment. Additional knowledge and experience in lab operations is a plus. Title is commensurate with experience and will report to the Manager, Discovery Operations.
AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.
Responsibilities
- Mammalian cell culture maintenance and handling for hybridoma process, cellular assays, and lab supplies stock maintenance.
- Execute and deliver in support of several projects running concurrently.
- Take on the role of an independent and creative researcher who demonstrates initiative in experiment execution and organization of tasks.
- Work closely with other team members and leaders. Success will require effective communication.
Qualifications
Key Skills and Requirements:
- BS/MS with a minimum of 1 year of related experience.
- Strong knowledge of and skills in proper handling and maintenance of mammalian cells in culture.
- Experience with ELISA and related multi-well plate assays.
- Experience with buffer and reagent formulation, serial and limiting dilution pipetting.
- Excellent multitasking, troubleshooting and problem-solving talents.
- Extraordinary attention to detail, planning skills and organizational skills.
- History of timeline-driven delivery.
- Outstanding oral and written communication skills.
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office applications.
- Experience with animal welfare and handling in a vivarium setting and/or prior success operating in a lean lab environment is a plus.
About AlivaMab Discovery Services
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) sets its partners’ antibody discovery programs on the fastest and most de-risked path through discovery and development. Trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, ADS delivers drug-quality, fully human antibodies on exceptional timelines. ADS achieves its partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through the generation and function-first screening of large, molecularly diverse panels of antibodies. ADS focuses on rapid and efficient delivery of antibodies, characterized for function, kinetics and developability, and engineering for alternative formats, including multi-specifics and CARs. The ADS team’s experience and passion for antibody drug discovery and development combined with the use of trusted, proven technologies, including Ablexis’ AlivaMab® Mouse platforms, ensure the highest probability of success.
AlivaMab Discovery Services provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to religion, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification, alienage or citizenship status, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, disability, veteran or military status, predisposing genetic characteristics or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local law.
- ID: 2021-1679
