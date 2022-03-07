Research Associate, Discovery Operations | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

Overview

AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) is recruiting for an outstanding individual with experience and a broad range of skills in mammalian cell culture to join our collaborative and innovative therapeutic antibody discovery team. The ideal candidate will have strong attention to detail and a track record of being able to multitask in a dynamic and highly productive environment. Additional knowledge and experience in lab operations is a plus. Title is commensurate with experience and will report to the Manager, Discovery Operations.

AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.