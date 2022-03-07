Research Associate/ Senior Research Associate, Molecular Biology | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

AlivaMab Discovery Services is seeking an outstanding individual with exceptional molecular biology skills for the position of Research Associate / Sr. Research Associate in the Molecular Biology and Protein Sciences group. The successful applicant will be responsible for managing molecular biology activities in the Molecular Biology and Protein Science group. This position offers the opportunity for substantial career growth and the ability to help discover the medicines of tomorrow. The Research Associate/Sr. Research Associate will report to the Associate Director of Molecular Biology and Protein Science and work closely with scientists and leaders in the Antibody Discovery Group.

AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.