Research Associate/ Senior Research Associate, Molecular Biology | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

Overview
AlivaMab Discovery Services is seeking an outstanding individual with exceptional molecular biology skills for the position of Research Associate / Sr. Research Associate in the Molecular Biology and Protein Sciences group. The successful applicant will be responsible for managing molecular biology activities in the Molecular Biology and Protein Science group. This position offers the opportunity for substantial career growth and the ability to help discover the medicines of tomorrow. The Research Associate/Sr. Research Associate will report to the Associate Director of Molecular Biology and Protein Science and work closely with scientists and leaders in the Antibody Discovery Group.
Responsibilities
- Primary responsibilities will be molecular recovery of antibody sequences, antibody sequence analysis and assessment either utilizing Sanger sequencing or NGS methods and workflows associated with each.
- Vector construction for antibody expression and immunization campaigns, and associated workflows associated with each.
- Independently plan and execute experiments, analyze results and present data at team meetings.
- Generate, organize and maintain meticulous records all conducted experiments.
Qualifications
Key Skills and Requirements:
- BS or MS with a minimum of 2 years of related experience.
- Experience with molecular biology techniques (PCR, DNA/RNA isolation, plasmid prep, gel extraction, cloning, Sanger sequence analysis).
- NGS experience including adapter ligation, library validation and NGS data analysis.
- Experience working with mammalian cell culture.
- Antibody engineering, expression and purification is a plus.
- Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving capabilities.
- Extraordinary attention to detail, planning and organizational skills.
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
- History of timeline-driven delivery.
- Outstanding presentation and communication skills. Ability to present in front of internal and external audiences
- Thrives in a high-energy, goal- and timeline-driven environment.
- Good internal and external collaborative abilities, including excellent listening and creative problem solving.
- High functioning in an environment dedicated to exceptional quality and integrity.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, Snap Gene and other programs necessary for the position.
About AlivaMab Discovery Services
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) sets its partners’ antibody discovery programs on the fastest and most de-risked path through discovery and development. Trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, ADS delivers drug-quality, fully human antibodies on exceptional timelines. ADS achieves its partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through the generation and function-first screening of large, molecularly diverse panels of antibodies. ADS focuses on rapid and efficient delivery of antibodies, characterized for function, kinetics and developability, and engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs. The ADS team’s experience and passion for antibody drug discovery and development combined with the use of trusted, proven technologies, including Ablexis’ AlivaMab® Mouse platforms, ensure the highest probability of success.
AlivaMab Discovery Services provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to religion, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification, alienage or citizenship status, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, disability, veteran or military status, predisposing genetic characteristics or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local law.
