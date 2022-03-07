Scientist/ Senior Scientist, Next Generation Sequencing | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

Overview
AlivaMab Discovery Services is seeking an outstanding Scientist/Sr. Scientist to develop and implement NGS workflows for custom therapeutic antibody discovery projects. This position works closely with other laboratory members and information scientists to contribute to our efforts for the discovery of monoclonal antibodies using next-generation-sequencing and molecular biology technologies, and for the assessment of antibody repertoires from immunized animals. The Scientist/Sr. Scientist will report to the VP of Antibody Discovery and work closely with scientists and leaders in the Antibody Engineering and Protein Science Group.
AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for alternative formats, including multi-specifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.
Responsibilities
- Build and implement a robust workflow for efficient recovery and analysis of molecular antibody sequences using NGS MiSeq Illumina platform.
- Extract RNA from hybridoma cells or primary mouse tissues, perform RT-PCR, generate and QC barcoded libraries for NGS.
- Analyze NGS data sets comprising antibody sequences and assess immune repertoires.
- Develop innovative solutions to sequencing and molecular biology challenges.
- Run and maintain MiSeq Illumina instrument.
- Independently plan and execute experiments, analyze results, and present data at team meetings.
- Generate, organize, and maintain meticulous records on all conducted experiments.
Qualifications
Key Skills and Requirements:
- Sc. or Ph.D. in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Cell Biology, or related Life Sciences.
- 5+ years of experience in biotech/pharma or in an academic setting focused on relevant activities around NGS.
- Strong foundation in molecular biology techniques, including DNA and RNA purification and quantification, PCR, RT-PCR, NGS library preparation, and QC.
- Experience running sequencing libraries on next-generation sequencing Illumina platform.
- Experience with sequence analysis from NGS data sets comprised antibody sequences.
- Experience with single-cell sequencing workflows, such as 10X is a plus.
- Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.
- Extraordinary attention to detail, planning skills and organizational skills.
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
- History of timeline-driven delivery.
- Outstanding presentation and communication skills. Ability to present in front of internal and external audiences.
- Thrives in a high-energy, goal- and timeline-driven environment.
- Good internal and external collaborative abilities, including excellent listening and creative problem solving.
- High functioning in an environment dedicated to exceptional quality and integrity.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, Snap Gene, and other programs necessary for the position.
About AlivaMab Discovery Services
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) sets its partners’ antibody discovery programs on the fastest and most de-risked path through discovery and development. Trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, ADS delivers drug-quality, fully human antibodies on exceptional timelines. ADS achieves its partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through the generation and function-first screening of large, molecularly diverse panels of antibodies. ADS focuses on rapid and efficient delivery of antibodies, characterized for function, kinetics and developability, and engineering for alternative formats, including multi-specifics and CARs. The ADS team’s experience and passion for antibody drug discovery and development combined with the use of trusted, proven technologies, including Ablexis’ AlivaMab® Mouse platforms, ensure the highest probability of success.
AlivaMab Discovery Services provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to religion, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification, alienage or citizenship status, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, disability, veteran or military status, predisposing genetic characteristics or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local law.