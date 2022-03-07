Scientist/ Senior Scientist, Next Generation Sequencing | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

AlivaMab Discovery Services is seeking an outstanding Scientist/Sr. Scientist to develop and implement NGS workflows for custom therapeutic antibody discovery projects. This position works closely with other laboratory members and information scientists to contribute to our efforts for the discovery of monoclonal antibodies using next-generation-sequencing and molecular biology technologies, and for the assessment of antibody repertoires from immunized animals. The Scientist/Sr. Scientist will report to the VP of Antibody Discovery and work closely with scientists and leaders in the Antibody Engineering and Protein Science Group.

AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for alternative formats, including multi-specifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.