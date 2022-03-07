Scientist/ Senior Scientist, Protein Expression | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

AlivaMab Discovery Services is seeking an outstanding individual with exceptional skills expressing proteins, particularly antibodies and advanced antibody-related modalities, for the position of Scientist / Sr. Scientist, Protein Expression in the Antibody Engineering and Protein Sciences group. The successful applicant will be responsible for managing and optimizing workflows for protein production by transient transfections in eukaryotic cell hosts including HEK and CHO in the Antibody Engineering and Protein Sciences group. Additionally, stable cell line/selected pool generation activities will be employed for large scale expression of antibody drug candidates and reagent proteins. This position offers the opportunity for substantial career growth and the ability to help discover the medicines of tomorrow. The Scientist / Sr. Scientist will report to the Director of Protein Science and work closely with scientists and leaders in the Antibody Discovery Group.

AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.