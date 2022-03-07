Scientist/ Senior Scientist, Protein Expression | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

Overview
AlivaMab Discovery Services is seeking an outstanding individual with exceptional skills expressing proteins, particularly antibodies and advanced antibody-related modalities, for the position of Scientist / Sr. Scientist, Protein Expression in the Antibody Engineering and Protein Sciences group. The successful applicant will be responsible for managing and optimizing workflows for protein production by transient transfections in eukaryotic cell hosts including HEK and CHO in the Antibody Engineering and Protein Sciences group. Additionally, stable cell line/selected pool generation activities will be employed for large scale expression of antibody drug candidates and reagent proteins. This position offers the opportunity for substantial career growth and the ability to help discover the medicines of tomorrow. The Scientist / Sr. Scientist will report to the Director of Protein Science and work closely with scientists and leaders in the Antibody Discovery Group.
AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.
Responsibilities
- Primary responsibilities will be protein production using mammalian expression platforms.
- Transient transfections and stable cell line/cell pool generation.
- Improve and optimize expression plasmids and cell culture conditions including transient and stable workflows
- Clonal selection, FACS/flow cytometry analysis and cell banking for identification, isolation and preservation of high-expressing cell lines.
- Support of multiple projects at all stages of antibody discovery.
- Independently plan and execute experiments, analyze results and present data at team meetings.
- Generate, organize and maintain meticulous records all conducted experiments.
Qualifications
Key Skills and Requirements:
- MS with a minimum of 5 years of related experience or PhD with a minimum of 2 years of related experience.
- Strong knowledge and skills in protein production using mammalian and bacterial expression platforms.
- Strong knowledge and skills in cell line development: ability to screen, isolate, and validate targeted cell populations.
- Previous experience in antibody drug discovery.
- Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving capabilities.
- Extraordinary attention to detail, planning skills and organizational skills.
- History of timeline-driven delivery.
- Outstanding oral and written communication skills.
- Independent and creative researcher who demonstrate initiative.
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office and sequence analysis software.
- Experience with any of the following is a plus: track record of leading from the bench to drive antibody lead candidates, automation and antibody engineering.
About AlivaMab Discovery Services
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) sets its partners’ antibody discovery programs on the fastest and most de-risked path through discovery and development. Trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, ADS delivers drug-quality, fully human antibodies on exceptional timelines. ADS achieves its partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through the generation and function-first screening of large, molecularly diverse panels of antibodies. ADS focuses on rapid and efficient delivery of antibodies, characterized for function, kinetics and developability, and engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs. The ADS team’s experience and passion for antibody drug discovery and development combined with the use of trusted, proven technologies, including Ablexis’ AlivaMab® Mouse platforms, ensure the highest probability of success.
AlivaMab Discovery Services provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to religion, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification, alienage or citizenship status, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, disability, veteran or military status, predisposing genetic characteristics or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local law.
Be the first to comment