Senior Research Associate/ Scientist, Antibody Discovery | AlivaMab Discovery Services | San Diego, CA

Overview
AlivaMab Discovery Services is seeking an outstanding individual with a strong background in cell biology and experience developing cell-based assays to support the successful discovery of fully human antibody drug candidates from the AlivaMab® Mouse platform. The successful candidate will be a highly motivated team player and able to multitask in an exciting, fast-paced environment, working to discover the next generation of breakthrough antibody drugs.
AlivaMab Discovery Services is a rapidly growing leader in the discovery of human antibody therapeutics, trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver panels of drug-quality human antibodies. We deliver on our partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through collaborative access to our scientists’ creativity and experience combined with proven technologies, including the AlivaMab® Mouse suite of transgenic mice. We excel in the rapid and efficient delivery of molecularly diverse therapeutic antibody candidates, well-characterized for function, kinetics and developability, with expanding capabilities for engineering for alternative formats, including multispecifics and CARs. Our organization is dedicated to creating a healthier world through partnerships that bring better medicines to patients faster, and we recognize our success starts with hiring people who share our passion for science.
Responsibilities
- Develop cell-based functional assays for antibody screening utilizing ELISA, flow cytometry and Octet-based systems.
- Execute, deliver and prepare written reports for projects.
- Take on the role of an independent and creative researcher who demonstrates initiative in experimental design and execution, including troubleshooting.
- Work closely with other team members and leaders.
- Effectively present and communicate concepts and results, both orally and in writing, to the team.
Qualifications
Key Skills and Requirements:
- PhD in life sciences or related discipline or BS/MS with 3 or more years of directly relevant experience.
- Experience designing and developing cell-based assays to identify functional antibody candidates.
- Demonstrated technical expertise in tissue culture, multi-color flow cytometry and ELISA
- Ability to efficiently work in team-based environment on challenging drug discovery projects utilizing high-throughput cell culture and screening techniques.
- Experience using the Octet system to determine antibody/protein kinetics and affinity is desirable.
- Self-motivated individual with excellent problem-solving, organizational and communication skills with the ability to multitask.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) and Graphpad Prism.
- Experience with stable cell line generation, FACS sorting, protein purification/characterization and/or molecular biology is a plus.
About AlivaMab Discovery Services
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) sets its partners’ antibody discovery programs on the fastest and most de-risked path through discovery and development. Trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, ADS delivers drug-quality, fully human antibodies on exceptional timelines. ADS achieves its partners’ design goals, from simple to extraordinarily challenging, through the generation and function-first screening of large, molecularly diverse panels of antibodies. ADS focuses on rapid and efficient delivery of antibodies, characterized for function, kinetics and developability, and engineering for alternative formats, including multi-specifics and CARs. The ADS team’s experience and passion for antibody drug discovery and development combined with the use of trusted, proven technologies, including Ablexis’ AlivaMab® Mouse platforms, ensure the highest probability of success.
AlivaMab Discovery Services provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to religion, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification, alienage or citizenship status, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, disability, veteran or military status, predisposing genetic characteristics or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local law.
