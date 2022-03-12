POSITION DETAILS: Schedule: Days, 8-hour shifts FTE: Full-Time, 80 hours per 2 week pay period Location: Frost Street – Genomics JOB SUMMARY: As a direct…
From Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego – Sat, 12 Mar 2022 19:01:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Special Projects Manager – Genomics – Research & Clinical Management – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA
POSITION DETAILS: Schedule: Days, 8-hour shifts FTE: Full-Time, 80 hours per 2 week pay period Location: Frost Street – Genomics JOB SUMMARY: As a direct…