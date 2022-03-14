Postdoctoral Associate – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

March 14, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Postdoctoral Associate – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

Research in the Deshpande lab (www.thedeshpandelab.com) is centered on elucidating the underlying mechanisms that drive tumors. Ph.D. in a biological science.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Tue, 15 Mar 2022 05:15:48 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Study Director / Scientist I, In Vivo Oncology, Pre-Clinical – CrownBio – San Diego, CA

February 23, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Study Director / Scientist I, In Vivo Oncology, Pre-Clinical – CrownBio – San Diego, CA

Successful candidates will be highly motivated with the capacity to think creatively and a demonstrable ability to interact with and influence sponsors/project…From Indeed – Thu, 24 Feb 2022 03:15:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Systems Engineer III (Medical Device, BioTech Industry) – Nexus Dx – San Diego, CA

March 10, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Systems Engineer III (Medical Device, BioTech Industry) – Nexus Dx – San Diego, CA

The Systems Engineer is responsible for leading the Nexus IB10 instrument manufacturing, field monitoring, troubleshooting, software/hardware sourcing, and… $100,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Fri, 11 Mar 2022 17:19:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, Cancer Immunotherapy (R&D Discovery) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

February 1, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, Cancer Immunotherapy (R&D Discovery) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

B.S./M.S. in immunology, cell biology, immuno-oncology or other related fields; relevant laboratory experience in academic, biotechnology or pharmaceutical…From Fate Therapeutics – Wed, 02 Feb 2022 02:13:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]