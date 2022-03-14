Research in the Deshpande lab (www.thedeshpandelab.com) is centered on elucidating the underlying mechanisms that drive tumors. Ph.D. in a biological science.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Tue, 15 Mar 2022 05:15:48 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Postdoctoral Associate – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA
Research in the Deshpande lab (www.thedeshpandelab.com) is centered on elucidating the underlying mechanisms that drive tumors. Ph.D. in a biological science.