Research Assistant I – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

March 14, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

A Research Assistant I position is available in the Deshpande lab. The Deshpande Lab focuses on mechanisms of disease initiation and progression in sub-sets of…
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Tue, 15 Mar 2022 05:15:48 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Assistant I – NOMIS Center for Immunobiology and Microbial Pathogenesis- Dr. Susan Kaech – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

February 1, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I – NOMIS Center for Immunobiology and Microbial Pathogenesis- Dr. Susan Kaech – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

Employment History Include your last ten (10) years of employment history, or length of your employment history if less, including all position (even those that…From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Tue, 01 Feb 2022 18:02:26 GMT – View all La Jo… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Manufacturing Tech/Associate I (Bioserv) – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

February 8, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Manufacturing Tech/Associate I (Bioserv) – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Bachelor’s degree in a Life Sciences, Chemistry, or related discipline; or 2 years’ experience in biotechnology, pharmaceutical or related industry; or…From Sorrento Therapeutics – Tue, 08 Feb 2022 09:52:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]