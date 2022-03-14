Designing, planning, troubleshooting, and analyzing a broad range of chemical and biochemical problems in the development of our clients proprietary drug… $100,000 – $120,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 14 Mar 2022 22:47:45 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist, Platform Development – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA
Designing, planning, troubleshooting, and analyzing a broad range of chemical and biochemical problems in the development of our clients proprietary drug… $100,000 – $120,000 a year