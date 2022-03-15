Process Scientist (in vitro/in vivo studies) – Cello Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

March 15, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Process Scientist (in vitro/in vivo studies) – Cello Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Cello Therapeutics, Inc. is a rapidly growing biotech company located in the Sorrento Valley in San Diego—one of the major biotech hubs in the nation.… $60,000 – $90,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 15 Mar 2022 20:21:42 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Regulatory Specialist – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

January 29, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Regulatory Specialist – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

Schedule: Days, 8-hour shifts. The Regulatory Specialist has a good working knowledge of clinical regulatory requirements and IRB requirements and processes.From Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego – Sat, 29 Jan 2022 19:51:36 GMT – View all San Diego, C… […]