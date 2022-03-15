Senior Scientist, Translational Research, Prostate – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

March 15, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, Translational Research, Prostate – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will hold a Ph.D. or an M.D./Ph.D. in Molecular Biology or related field with at least two (2) or more years of applicable biomarker,…
From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Tue, 15 Mar 2022 14:07:29 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate (Mammalian Cell Culture/DNA//RNA/protein extraction) – Rangam Consultants Inc. – San Diego, CA

March 4, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate (Mammalian Cell Culture/DNA//RNA/protein extraction) – Rangam Consultants Inc. – San Diego, CA

This position is not available to PhD holders*. Responsibilities will include but are not limited to the following: *. Job Types: Full-time, Contract. $18 – $35 an hourFrom Indeed – Fri, 04 Mar 2022 19:58:26 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, Molecular Engineering – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

January 25, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, Molecular Engineering – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Fate Therapeutics is currently seeking a talented and highly motivated molecular biologist with strong genetic engineering background to join a…From Fate Therapeutics – Tue, 25 Jan 2022 17:40:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]