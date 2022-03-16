Reporting into Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, the Director/Senior Director, Regulatory CMC, leads the execution of global regulatory CMC strategies for…
From Shoreline Biosciences – Thu, 17 Mar 2022 03:52:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Director/Senior Director, Regulatory – CMC (Cell Therapy) – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA
Reporting into Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, the Director/Senior Director, Regulatory CMC, leads the execution of global regulatory CMC strategies for…