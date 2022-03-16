Senior Fermentation Engineer – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

March 16, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Fermentation Engineer – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

You will develop our fermentation processes for multiple cell lines and products and must display strong technical knowledge, scientific commitment, and… $120,000 – $160,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 16 Mar 2022 16:25:41 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Principal Scientist, Bayesian and Machine Learning Statistical Methods – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

February 10, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist, Bayesian and Machine Learning Statistical Methods – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

At Bristol Myers Squibb, we are inspired by a single vision – transforming patients’ lives through science. We bring a human touch to every treatment we pioneer…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Thu, 10 Feb 2022 17:51:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]