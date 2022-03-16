Senior Scientist, Computational Chemistry – Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

March 16, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, Computational Chemistry – Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

By building strong relationships within the scientific community, our medical affairs team has become a trusted partner among patient groups, clinicians and…
From Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Wed, 16 Mar 2022 19:02:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Manager, Molecular Field Application Scientist (FAS) – LumiraDx UK Ltd – San Diego, CA

February 14, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Manager, Molecular Field Application Scientist (FAS) – LumiraDx UK Ltd – San Diego, CA

You will be responsible for supporting and maintaining the utilization of LumiraDx Fast Lab Solutions. The individual will be a key member of a small team of…From LumiraDx UK Ltd – Tue, 15 Feb 2022 03:29:22 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Study Director / Scientist I, In Vivo Oncology, Pre-Clinical – CrownBio – San Diego, CA

February 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Study Director / Scientist I, In Vivo Oncology, Pre-Clinical – CrownBio – San Diego, CA

Successful candidates will be highly motivated with the capacity to think creatively and a demonstrable ability to interact with and influence sponsors/project…From Indeed – Thu, 03 Feb 2022 21:07:19 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Scientist – Molecular Immunology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

January 26, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Scientist – Molecular Immunology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

This position will report directly to the Associate Director of Immunology and will play a vital role in the development of next-generation iPSC-derived…From Shoreline Biosciences – Wed, 26 Jan 2022 15:30:41 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]