The Laboratory Technician I will work with the lab manager and the director to assist in the daily operation of the core. Make and autoclave buffers (25%).
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Fri, 18 Mar 2022 00:10:19 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Lab Tech I – Flow Cytometry Core – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA
The Laboratory Technician I will work with the lab manager and the director to assist in the daily operation of the core. Make and autoclave buffers (25%).