Senior Medical Director – Medical Affairs – Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. – San Diego, CA

March 17, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Medical Director – Medical Affairs – Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. – San Diego, CA

Our late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical…
From ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Thu, 17 Mar 2022 19:13:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Assistant/Research Associate, Antibody Discovery – AlivaMab Discovery Services – San Diego, CA

March 7, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant/Research Associate, Antibody Discovery – AlivaMab Discovery Services – San Diego, CA

Maintenance of mammalian cell lines for cell-based assays for multiple projects. Antibody screening utilizing ELISA, flow cytometry and cell-based functional…From AlivaMab Discovery Services – Tue, 08 Mar 2022 02:51:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]