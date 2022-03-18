Qualified candidates should have a strong scientific background in biotechnology, preferably a Ph.D. in molecular biology, immunology, biochemistry, biological…
From Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP – Fri, 18 Mar 2022 08:33:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Patent Prosecution Associate or Patent Agent – Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP – San Diego, CA
Qualified candidates should have a strong scientific background in biotechnology, preferably a Ph.D. in molecular biology, immunology, biochemistry, biological…