You'll also incorporate new technologies and analytical approaches to assay CAR-T health and efficacy. Your results will have a real-world impact, by informing…
From Indeed – Mon, 21 Mar 2022 18:34:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate II/Senior Research Associate – Cell Therapy (CAR-T) – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA
You'll also incorporate new technologies and analytical approaches to assay CAR-T health and efficacy. Your results will have a real-world impact, by informing…