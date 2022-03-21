Research Associate II/Senior Research Associate – Cell Therapy (CAR-T) – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

March 21, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate II/Senior Research Associate – Cell Therapy (CAR-T) – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

You'll also incorporate new technologies and analytical approaches to assay CAR-T health and efficacy. Your results will have a real-world impact, by informing…
From Indeed – Mon, 21 Mar 2022 18:34:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate – In Vivo, Vivarium Lead – Onchilles Pharma – San Diego, CA

March 4, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate – In Vivo, Vivarium Lead – Onchilles Pharma – San Diego, CA

Senior Research Associate – In Vivo, Vivarium Lead*. The Senior Research Associate, In Vivo will lead Onchilles vivarium operations and conduct hands-on _in… $60,000 – $93,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Fri, 04 Mar 2022 20:38:49 GMT – View all San Diego, CA j… […]