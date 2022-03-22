Research Assistant I- Zhu Lab – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

March 22, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I- Zhu Lab – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

The experimental methods used in the lab include computational design, structural biology, molecular biology, biochemistry, cell culture, protein production and… $20.07 – $25.06 an hour
From Scripps Research – Tue, 22 Mar 2022 20:35:22 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Scientist / Scientist, Cancer Immunotherapy (Solid Tumor) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

January 25, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist / Scientist, Cancer Immunotherapy (Solid Tumor) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Ph.D. in Immunology, cancer cell biology (or a related field) with 5+ years (Senior Scientist), or 3+ years (Scientist) of relevant laboratory experience in an…From Fate Therapeutics – Tue, 25 Jan 2022 17:42:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]