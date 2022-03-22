Research Associate I/II – Flow Cytometry – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

March 22, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate I/II – Flow Cytometry – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

We seek a team player with a background in biological science, bioengineering or similar, excellent customer service & communication skills, aptitude for… $40,000 – $60,000 a year
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Wed, 23 Mar 2022 05:15:06 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Director/VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

January 10, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Director/VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

Experience working in Investor Relations at a biotechnology/pharmaceutical company preferred. Provides independent on-going, direct interface with the…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Mon, 10 Jan 2022 11:48:00 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Molecular & Cell Biology Research Scientist – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

February 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Molecular & Cell Biology Research Scientist – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

Performed modern molecular biology techniques to validate novel targets and pathways and provide proof-of-concept in severe genetic diseases with high unmet…From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Thu, 03 Feb 2022 23:28:35 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]